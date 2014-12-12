Ditch the myths and learn the real secrets of success from professional gamblers. Build your inner champion one wager at a time with these veteran secrets.

Gambling is a trade often associated with luck and chance, whether you play in brick-and-mortar venues or at licensed iGaming sites like ICECasino online. What if we told you that you needn’t only depend on fortitude to excel in this widely practiced trade? Beyond the spinning of roulette wheels, the shuffling of cards, and the roll of dice, there exists a cadre of traits that distinguishes successful gamblers from the rest of the playing field.

Successful gamblers will attest that they navigate the labyrinth of games not with blind faith but with a cartographer’s precision, with their moves well known to them. These alchemists of luck aren’t fueled by dumb luck in their gaming pursuits but by their unwavering mastery of the gambling trade. So, if you seek to walk this tightrope of fortune, then it’s incumbent upon you to unsheathe your inner alchemist and let the games begin. Here are a few traits that veteran gamblers swear by.

Always Keep a Level Head

At the heart of every successful gambler is someone who knows how to control their emotions. Sure, winning is a great feeling, but celebrating too early may be jumping the gun and may not allow you to do well over the long haul.

Thus, you must have a long-term vision for your gambling sessions. It entails knowing not to be too happy when you strike wins or not to linger in sadness over a loss. To ensure you keep your emotions in check, here are some tips you can employ:

Set limits- Establish clear limits on how much time and money you are willing to spend when gambling. Never wager with money that you can’t afford to lose.

Take regular breaks- Stepping away from the game can give you a clear perspective and may prevent you from making irrational moves after intense gameplay sessions.

Do not chase losses- Chasing a loss is a clear sign that your emotional state and thinking have been compromised. Accept the losses as part of the game and consider them a learning experience.

Practice emotional control- Acknowledge the state of your emotions and take a step back if needed to keep those emotions in check.

Knowledge Is Power

The foundations of any successful gambler are rooted in their in-depth knowledge of their craft. In this instance, the knowledge we are talking about is not passive cursory knowledge but rather an in-depth knowledge of the ins and outs of the game you want to participate in.

Often, you will find that the best gamblers prefer to specialize in one sport rather than spread their wings over different disciplines. As such, they can use their wealth of knowledge in that one game and make informed choices instead of wagering on fields they may not be sure of, reducing their chances of winning. As the adage goes, a jack of all trades is a master at none!

Risk Management

Imagine your bankroll as the precious ingredient you need to cook up a winning potion. A winning gambler meticulously manages their resources, which in this case is your bankroll. As such, every wager you take should be a calculated dance with the odds. Successful gamblers understand that taking risks isn’t bad, but they should be calculated by carefully analyzing probabilities, assessing potential rewards, and not overextending their hands.

Adaptability

Gambling is an intricate art where the tides of luck can turn on a dime. This discipline requires high adaptability, the true mark of a winning gambler. Thus, you should not be rigid by sticking to your usual strategies and routines. Rather, true mastery of the gambling craft lies in morphing quickly based on the changing circumstances, especially in games like poker, where your opponents will try to get in your head.

Learn to be adaptable to take advantage of unexpected opportunities whenever they arise. Moreover, like any other activity worth pursuing, gambling involves continuous learning, even for veteran players. So, you must remain open to new strategies and emerging trends and seek advice from fellow players to identify areas of improvement.

Heed to Kenny Rogers’ Advise!

All in all, gambling is about balance and knowing which moves to make and when. In fact, the country music legend Kenny Rogers succinctly put it in his famous 1978 hit song ‘The Gambler’: ‘You’ve got to know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em, know when to walk away.’ Moreover, above anything else, you should practice responsible gambling as the activity is meant for entertainment only, even though you may collect some fantastic wins while doing it!